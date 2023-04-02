Brendan Rodgers joined Leicester in February 2019. Photo by Plumb Images/Leicester City FC via Getty Images

Brendan Rodgers has left his role as Leicester City manager by mutual agreement with the club, which is battling to survive relegation from the Premier League, the team announced Sunday.

The former Liverpool and Celtic boss who first arrived in Leicester in February 2019, Rodgers led the club to two fifth-place finishes in the Premier League and won the FA Cup in 2021. But Leicester have lost five of their past six Premier League games and face a battle to stay in the division.

A stoppage-time defeat to Crystal Palace on Saturday that dropped Leicester into the relegation zone saw things come to a head with chairman Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha, who said the decision was based on the club's results.

"The achievements of the team under Brendan's management speak for themselves -- we've experienced some of our finest footballing moments under his guidance and will always be grateful to him and his staff for the heights they helped us to reach on the pitch," Srivaddhanaprabha said in a statement.

"Off the pitch, Brendan embraced the culture of the club and helped cultivate an outstanding developmental environment, particularly during the transition to Seagrave, and provided strong leadership during the unprecedented challenge of the coronavirus pandemic. His place in Leicester City history is assured.

"However, performances and results during the current season have been below our shared expectations. It had been our belief that continuity and stability would be key to correcting our course, particularly given our previous achievements under Brendan's management. Regrettably, the desired improvement has not been forthcoming and, with 10 games of the season remaining, the board is compelled to take alternative action to protect our Premier League status.

"The task ahead of us in our final 10 games is clear. We now need to come together -- fans, players and staff -- and show the poise, quality and fight to secure our position as a Premier League club."

With 25 points, Leicester are currently one point behind Everton and Leeds in the Premier League table.

Assistant manager Chris Davies has also left the club, and coaches Adam Sadler and Mike Stowell will take charge of training.