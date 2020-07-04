Vardy, Abraham or Jimenez: Who is the best striker? (1:01)

Jamie Vardy scored his 100th Premier League goal on Saturday as Leicester City beat Crystal Palace 3-0, becoming the 29th player to do so since the league began in 1992.

After going three games without finding the net -- dating back to March, before English football was shut down by coronavirus -- the 33-year-old struck twice to help Leicester on their quest to secure European football and a top four position.

Kelechi Iheanacho opened the scoring for Leicester on 49 minutes, before Vardy tapped in after a Mamadou Skaho error with 13 minutes left and later took his career tally to 101 with a stoppage time effort effort on the counter-attack.

Vardy started his career at non-league Fleetwood Town and was 25 when he joined then-Championship side Leicester in 2013 for for £1 million, a non-league record transfer fee.

Jamie Vardy, left, is presented with a silver fox by Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers after scoring his 100th Premier League goal. Getty

He was 27 when he scored his first Premier League goal -- in a 5-3 win over Manchester United in 2014 -- making him the oldest of any player in the 100 club other than Ian Wright, who was 29 when he netted for Arsenal in 1992 and went on to hit 113.

Vardy was essential to Leicester's surprise title win in 2015-16, scoring 24 goals and ending the season just one goal behind Golden Boot winner Harry Kane. Vardy also took home the Football Writers' Player of the Year award.

He leads this season's Premier League scoring charts with 21 goals, two ahead of Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and three clear of Southampton's Danny Ings.