Club Leon midfielder Luis "Chapito" Montes was named MVP for the past Guard1anes 2020 season in Liga MX, after guiding La Fiera to its eighth league title.

Montes, 34, scored four goals and made four assists as Leon's key player in a campaign that saw the team from Guanajuato lose only twice in 23 games on route to the championship.

"By unanimous decision, 'Chapito' Montes is the designated player of the Liga MX's Guard1anes tournament," the league stated on Saturday. "Club Leon's 'No. 10' showed his class, magic and talent from start to finish."

The Ciudad Juarez native played every single minute of the season and defined coach Ignacio "Nacho" Ambriz's possession-based philosophy.

Mexico coach Gerardo "Tata" Martino described Montes as "the best player in Liga MX" back in September, but Montes has decided not to play for El Tri at present.

"He explained the motives and I wasn't clear if it was because of his age or not getting minutes, but there's not much else we can do," Martino said previously.

Montes was on course for a starting role for Mexico at the 2014 World Cup, but he fractured his tibia and fibula bones in his right leg in a friendly against Ecuador ahead of the tournament and missed out.