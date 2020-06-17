When can Liverpool win the Premier League?

ESPN FC's Steve Nicol explains why Jurgen Klopp will look to stay at Liverpool as long as they keep winning. (1:47)

Liverpool are marching toward a first league title in 30 years and are an incredible 25 points clear. But when will they be confirmed as Premier League champions? And who might have to give them a guard of honour?

Here, we take a look through the possibilities.

How many wins guarantees Liverpool the title?

They are 22 points clear with 27 available, so it means Liverpool need 6 points from 9 games, and the quickest way to do that is with two victories.

Liverpool play Everton (a), Crystal Palace (h), Manchester City (a) and Aston Villa (h) in their next four matches.

If Liverpool beat Everton and Man City beat Burnley, then the Reds will be champions on Wednesday, June 24 with a win at home to Crystal Palace.

The guard of honour would then come at champions Manchester City on Thursday, July 2.

When is the earliest Liverpool can be champions?

Premier League table Team Pld Pts Liverpool 29 82 Man City 27 57 Leicester 28 50 Chelsea 28 45

The earliest the title could mathematically be confirmed is Monday, June 22. Liverpool now cannot win the title at Goodison Park.

For this to happen, Liverpool would need to beat Everton, and then Manchester City lose at home to Burnley on June 22.

Liverpool would get a guard of honour from Crystal Palace on June 24.

Arsenal had to give Robin van Persie and Man United a guard of honour in 2013. Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Who holds the record for the earliest title win?

Both Manchester United (2000-01) and Man City (2017-18) have won the title with five games to spare. If Liverpool claim the trophy before they face Palace, they will do it with eight matches in hand.