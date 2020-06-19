Liverpool goalkeeper Adrian says his side's object is to make history as well as winning the Premier League. (0:59)

Everton forward Richarlison has taken a dig at Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk and said there are better defenders than him ahead of Sunday's Merseyside derby.

Liverpool need two more wins to clinch their first league title in 30 years and return to Premier League action with a trip to Goodison Park.

Van Dijk has been one of the outstanding performers this season but Richarlison said he can get the better of the defender.

"People talk a lot about him [Van Dijk], yes he is a great defender but I've already dribbled past him," he told Desimpedidos.

"He was chosen as one of the top three in the world as he had an excellent season. But yes, for me there are better defenders."

When asked about who Richarlison considers to be better, he replied: "Thiago Silva, Marquinhos and Sergio Ramos."

Since his move to Anfield from Southampton in 2018, Van Dijk has been instrumental and played a key part in Liverpool winning the Champions League and the Club World Cup last year.

The Netherlands international picked up UEFA Men's Player of the Year and the PFA Player of the Year awards last season and finished second behind Barcelona's Lionel Messi for the Ballon d'Or trophy.

The derby will take place on Merseyside despite police chiefs advocating the match to be played at a neutral venue to prevent supporters from congregating outside the stadium and violating social distancing rules amid the coronavirus pandemic.

If they beat Everton, Jurgen Klopp's side can seal the title at Anfield against Crystal Palace on Wednesday.