Liverpool goalkeeper Adrian says his side's object is to make history as well as winning the Premier League. (0:59)

Derby captain and Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney has said Liverpool have the ability to dominate under manager Jurgen Klopp in the same way his former side did under Alex Ferguson.

Liverpool are 22 points clear at the top of the table and could take the title as soon as June 22.

- Insider Notebook: Top clubs face scramble to renew contacts

- Stream ESPN FC Daily on ESPN+ (U.S. only)

"Klopp says it's impossible for any club to dominate like United once did but he is wrong. There's a simple way for Liverpool: let Klopp go on and on," Rooney wrote in his column in the Times.

"Their players go on the pitch believing they will win every game and still believe it when they go a goal down.

"It's the mindset we used to have at United. Where we had Sir Alex Ferguson, they have Jurgen Klopp."

Rooney, who started his career at Everton before returning to the club in 2017, said that it is difficult to watch rivals Liverpool succeed but that they have earned it.

"When, 16 years ago, I moved to Old Trafford, it was not just to play for United, it was because I wanted to play for Alex Ferguson," he added.

"It's the same for me with Klopp. I would love to play for him, only at somewhere other than Liverpool."

The 34-year-old believes Manchester City provide the only threat to Liverpool's dominance going forward if Klopp sticks around.

"City will be one of the main barriers to Liverpool dominating," he said. "If Guardiola stays, they will come back stronger. I'm sure they will make three or four big signings for next season and United will be a lot closer, too. Chelsea are going in the right direction but with the youth of their squad they might still be a year off competing for the title."