Jurgen Klopp has said Liverpool must be "doing a lot of things right" to be an "unthinkable" 20 points ahead of Manchester City.

Liverpool need five points from their remaining eight matches to win this season's Premier League, their first title in 30 years.

Up next is Crystal Palace and if they win at Anfield on Wednesday, then they can clinch the title with a victory at Manchester City next week.

Klopp was asked at a prematch news conference whether he had considered if his team could be caught, despite having a huge point lead over Manchester City, and responded by heaping praise on Pep Guardiola's side.

"It's not about catching or whatever," Klopp said. "The only thing I realised when watching the game [City's 5-0 win against Burnley on Monday] was, how is it possible that anybody is 20 points ahead of this team? It's unthinkable. We must've done a couple of things really well and right. But I don't think about City catching us, I think about Palace.

"I'm only concerned about what we have to do and not what City's doing. I've watched them because we play them in nine days, and not for hoping they'd lose. I wanted them to lose last year against Leicester, but that didn't work out well, so I've stopped doing that. I watched them and I respect them a lot and yes they look like they will win all the games they still have as they look really strong. They were always strong, we're not so bad."

Klopp confirmed he will have Mohamed Salah and Andy Robertson available for Wednesday's match after they missed the Merseyside derby last weekend.

James Milner and Joel Matip, who were both injured in Liverpool's 0-0 draw at Everton, will miss out.

Klopp added that he only thought about playing in front of an empty Anfield when asked about it.

"For my rule in life, I don't think about things I cannot change. Football is not the same without supporters, it'd not be the game without them, but in this moment it's a period where was have to play without so we have to make the best of it," he said.

If Liverpool beat Palace on Wednesday, then they'll hope to sew up the title at the Etihad Stadium but the game could yet be moved to a neutral venue.

The Manchester City Council's safety advisory group will meet Thursday to discuss the logistics and weigh up whether to move the match amid fears supporters may congregate outside the venue.

"We play where people send us too. I would prefer it's at Manchester. I don't know about the process exactly. I wait until the final information is confirmed at Manchester or not, and if not, then where it'll be. But it'll be a challenge for both clubs now [if the game was moved]."