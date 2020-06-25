Liverpool crowned Premier League champions: How social media reacted

Liverpool celebrated becoming Premier League champions from the comfort of their homes on Thursday, as second-placed Manchester City fell to a 2-1 defeat at Chelsea. It's the Reds' first English top-flight title since 1990, and their first Premier League crown ever.
With celebrations kicking off at Anfield, ESPN rounds up the best reactions to Liverpool's title win across social media.
WE'RE PREMIER LEAGUE CHAMPIONS!! 🏆 pic.twitter.com/qX7Duxoslm— Liverpool FC (at 🏠) (@LFC) June 25, 2020
LIVERPOOL HAVE WAITED 30 YEARS FOR THIS MOMENT!— ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) June 25, 2020
THEY ARE PREMIER LEAGUE CHAMPIONS 🏆 pic.twitter.com/rvHi7ryEgG
Liverpool Players celebrating 😂😂😂— Samantha Quek (@SamanthaQuek) June 25, 2020
GET IN!!! #LFC #YNWA pic.twitter.com/ygMzFHOv9A
LIVERPOOL ARE THE PREMIER LEAGUE CHAMPIONS! 🏆 pic.twitter.com/BdQFdb8RaP— ESPN (@espn) June 25, 2020
30 years Reds! Let's enjoy it! 🏆 Honoured to be part of this team & this club #ynwa #champions#cantwaittocelebratetogether pic.twitter.com/wNbptyIcJw— James Milner (@JamesMilner) June 25, 2020
🔴 2019 - Champions League winners— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 25, 2020
🔴 2020 - Premier League champions
After a 30-year wait, Liverpool get their hands on the Premier League trophy 🏆 pic.twitter.com/dQSPLwEKBG
Oh my god!!!!! pic.twitter.com/jbrTVYJnHt— Andy Robertson (@andrewrobertso5) June 25, 2020
Championssss!!!! 🏆— Trent Alexander-Arnold (@trentaa98) June 25, 2020
Congratulations to all @liverpoolfc on winning the premier league . Incredible achievement from a fantastic squad of top players . Lead by a world class manager and coaching team also a special mention for the backing from FSG . And lastly and most importantly the fans who have waited 30 years . ❤️ let the party begin 🥳
#19 🍾 pic.twitter.com/G6HiPzw3JA— Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) June 25, 2020
Amen— Dejan lovren (@Dejan06Lovren) June 25, 2020
PREMIER LEAGUE CHAMPIONS!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! LET'S GO 🗣🗣🗣🗣🗣 @LFC #YNWA♥️ 🙏🏾💪🏾🏆👑— LeBron James (@KingJames) June 25, 2020
This is how long it took for @LFC to win the league again... 30 years of pain and anguish but @LFC is back at the top where they belong. To celebrate I'm bring back my bowl haircut from 1990. #ynwa pic.twitter.com/pLhXO0Fhyh— Sheamus (@WWESheamus) June 25, 2020
Congratulations to @LFC. No team has won the Premier League so early in the season. No team has won the Premier League so late in the year. A wonderful achievement by a magnificent team. True champions. Well played. 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻— Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) June 25, 2020
Huge congrats to everyone at @LFC on winning the @premierleague. Unbelievable squad, magnificent manager, great staff but above all my sincere congrats to every single LFC supporter. You've been waiting so long and finally that desired trophy is yours. Very well deserved🙌🏻🏆#YNWA pic.twitter.com/hf6DzX6fOP— Fernando Torres (@Torres) June 25, 2020
Congrats @LFC... Premier League Champions 🏆— Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) June 25, 2020
28 wins out of 31 games....nothing but praise for you! Thoroughly deserved.... Relentless appetite....especially losing it last season after being so good. Mentally tough! https://t.co/dYCD4Fn6MJ