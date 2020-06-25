Liverpool crowned Premier League champions: How social media reacted

Liverpool celebrated becoming Premier League champions from the comfort of their homes on Thursday, as second-placed Manchester City fell to a 2-1 defeat at Chelsea. It's the Reds' first English top-flight title since 1990, and their first Premier League crown ever.

With celebrations kicking off at Anfield, ESPN rounds up the best reactions to Liverpool's title win across social media.

LIVERPOOL HAVE WAITED 30 YEARS FOR THIS MOMENT!



THEY ARE PREMIER LEAGUE CHAMPIONS 🏆 pic.twitter.com/rvHi7ryEgG — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) June 25, 2020

LIVERPOOL ARE THE PREMIER LEAGUE CHAMPIONS! 🏆 pic.twitter.com/BdQFdb8RaP — ESPN (@espn) June 25, 2020

30 years Reds! Let's enjoy it! 🏆 Honoured to be part of this team & this club #ynwa #champions#cantwaittocelebratetogether pic.twitter.com/wNbptyIcJw — James Milner (@JamesMilner) June 25, 2020

🔴 2019 - Champions League winners

🔴 2020 - Premier League champions



After a 30-year wait, Liverpool get their hands on the Premier League trophy 🏆 pic.twitter.com/dQSPLwEKBG — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 25, 2020

Amen — Dejan lovren (@Dejan06Lovren) June 25, 2020

This is how long it took for @LFC to win the league again... 30 years of pain and anguish but @LFC is back at the top where they belong. To celebrate I'm bring back my bowl haircut from 1990. #ynwa pic.twitter.com/pLhXO0Fhyh — Sheamus (@WWESheamus) June 25, 2020

Congratulations to @LFC. No team has won the Premier League so early in the season. No team has won the Premier League so late in the year. A wonderful achievement by a magnificent team. True champions. Well played. 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) June 25, 2020

Huge congrats to everyone at @LFC on winning the @premierleague. Unbelievable squad, magnificent manager, great staff but above all my sincere congrats to every single LFC supporter. You've been waiting so long and finally that desired trophy is yours. Very well deserved🙌🏻🏆#YNWA pic.twitter.com/hf6DzX6fOP — Fernando Torres (@Torres) June 25, 2020