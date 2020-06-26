Record-breaking Liverpool set new standards with Premier League title win

Liverpool fans turn out in their masses to celebrate their clubs first ever Premier League title with pyrotechnics. (1:01)

Liverpool sealed the Premier League title on Thursday night without kicking a ball, as Manchester City slipped to a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Chelsea.

This has been no ordinary title win. Liverpool have ended their 30-year wait in style, and sent records tumbling in the process.

Here, we look at the amazing new standards Jurgen Klopp's team have set.

RECORDS BROKEN

Fastest-ever title win

The coronavirus pandemic may have stopped Liverpool from winning the title in March, which would have been the record for the earliest date it has been achieved, but they couldn't be prevented from sealing it with the most games to spare.

Liverpool still have seven games to play. The previous best belonged jointly to Everton (1984-85), Manchester City (2017-18) and Manchester United (1907-08, 2000-01), who had five matches remaining.

Liverpool have now won the championship 19 times, only Man United (20) can boast more.

play 0:40 Liverpool players euphoric after winning Premier League Virgil van Dijk and the Liverpool squad celebrate after securing the 2019-20 Premier League crown.

Longest winning run at home

This is a record that used to belong to Liverpool... and still does. Bill Shankly's side won 21 consecutive games at Anfield through to December 1972.

Klopp's all-conquering side have already broken that record, with the win over Crystal Palace on Wednesday moving them onto 23 home wins in a row and counting.

Only two other teams came close to matching Shankly's 21 wins in the interim period -- Man United in 2011 (19) and Man City in 2011-12 (20).

Matching Man City's winning run

In October, Liverpool came so close to equalling Man City's 18 consecutive top-flight wins, being held to a 1-1 draw at Man United in the 18th game. But they were not to be denied, as they simply started another winning run and matched the 18 in February. But missed out on holding the record on their own following a shock 3-0 reverse at the hands of relegation-threatened Watford.

Beating every team in the division

Liverpool became only the ninth club to beat every other team in the top flight on the way to winning the title. Even the great Liverpool sides of the 1970s and 1980s couldn't achieve this.

Everton, Man City, Man United and Preston North End have all done it twice, however, so the Reds still have something to aspire to.

Most decades with a title win

Liverpool have now won the league in eight different decades -- the 1900s, 1920s, 1940s, 1960s, 1970s, 1980s, 1990s and 2020s.

They were level with Arsenal, Everton and Man United, who were also on seven. Still, there's a whole decade for those three clubs to draw level again.

Best-ever start in the top leagues

Liverpool dropped only two points from their first 21 matches, taking 61 points from a possible 63. It was the best start any team has ever made in the top five European Leagues -- Premier League, La Liga, Serie A, Bundesliga, Ligue 1.

Most points won over 38 matches

Now this record is a little contrived, because it's not across a season but any 38 consecutive games. But Liverpool's return of 104 points through to January 2020 eclipsed the 102 clocked up by Chelsea in 2005 and Man City in 2018.

play 1:08 Liverpool a model for dominance & consistency Craig Burley reacts to Liverpool winning the Premier League title after a 30-year wait.

Biggest-ever lead

Liverpool set a new record in February when they moved 22 points clear, which was later extended to 25 points. They are now 23 points clear, so few would bet against the record being beaten again before the season finishes on July 26.

International treble

Liverpool became the first English club to win the Champions League, follow that up with success in the UEFA Super Cup, and complete the hat trick at the FIFA Club World Cup.

STILL UP FOR GRABS

Biggest winning margin

Considering Liverpool already hold the biggest-ever lead, they have a great chance of taking this record. In 2017-18, Man City finished 19 points ahead of their nearest challengers.

Most points in a season

The only thing standing between Liverpool and this record may be just how much they take their foot of the gas with the 2020-21 season due to start up in September. But with August off due to their Champions League elimination, they can put their feet up while others toil away in Portugal, and in Germany in the Europa League.

Liverpool are on 86 points, with Man City holding a record tally of 100 points from 2017-18. With 21 points available, Liverpool need 14 to match City.

Most points in any league campaign

In 2005-06, Reading set an English league record of 106 points in winning the Championship. If Liverpool win all their remaining matches they will beat this record, despite playing eight fewer games.

Most wins in a season

Liverpool have 28 victories, and City won 32 games in 2017-18.

play 0:16 Liverpool fans celebrate PL title outside Anfield Liverpool fans gather outside Anfield to celebrate their first league title in 30 years.

Most home wins in a season

Liverpool have won all 16 home games this season, and need two more to match achievements of Chelsea, Man City and Man United. They play Aston Villa and Burnley in the next two matches, so could they make it a Premier League first with a perfect 19 by also beating Chelsea in the final home game?

Three wins would also secure the record for most home points.

Most away wins in a season

Man City were almost an unstoppable force away from home in 2017-18, winning 16 times. This will be a tough one for Liverpool to match, as they have 12 wins with four away games still to play.

Fewest away goals conceded

Chelsea hold this record, having conceded nine in 2004-05. Liverpool have already let in nine, so can't afford another.

Youngest Premier League title winner

Phil Foden was aged 17 years, 350 days when Man City won the title two seasons ago. Harvey Elliott could eclipse this, having only turned 17 in April. However, he needs three more Premier League appearances to qualify for a medal.

JUST MISSED OUT

Close... longest unbeaten run

When Liverpool headed to Watford in February on a run of 44 games unbeaten in the Premier League, the record of Arsenal's Invincibles, who went 49 games without defeat through 2003-04, looked under serious threat.

But that defeat at Watford meant this was a record that would slip through the Reds' grasp.