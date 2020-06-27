Shaka Hislop outlines the influence Jurgen Klopp has had on Liverpool players and fans during his time as manager. (1:28)

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has said it would be good to see Borussia Dortmund forward Jadon Sancho in red but is unsure whether a deal can be completed this summer.

Sancho has contributed 20 goals and 20 assists in all competitions this season which earned him a place on the 100-player list for this year's Golden Boy award.

Dortmund squad manager Sebastian Kehl shut down rumours linking the forward with a move to Anfield earlier this month and Klopp has said he is not confident a transfer will happen.

"A red jersey would look very good on Jadon Sancho," he told Bild. "But I don't think such a transfer will take place this summer.

"He is a very interesting player. If he moved to Liverpool, I would be the most surprised of all."

Manchester United have also shown an interest in Sancho who has a contract with the Bundesliga club until 2022 and is valued around €130 million.

Liverpool were crowned Premier League champions for the first time in the club's history after Manchester City lost 2-1 at Chelsea on Thursday.

Klopp's side are 23 points clear of their nearest rivals but said City boss Pep Guardiola is still the best in the world.

"I can't do anything with the title 'Best coach in the World,'" Klopp added.

"But I know that together with the whole trainer team we are very good coaches. But I think Pep Guardiola is the best coach of the world."

Liverpool are now chasing City's 2017-18 record of 100 points and have seven matches left to overtake them.

The newly-crowned champions will return to league action when they travel to the Etihad Stadium to face City on Thursday.