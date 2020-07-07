Julien Laurens tells Gab Marcotti why he struggles to see Liverpool making a move for Thiago Alcantara. (0:49)

Jurgen Klopp has said his long-term ambition for Liverpool is to have a team full of local talent.

Klopp ended Liverpool's 30-year wait for the league title a fortnight ago but said afterwards that he would not hand out games to the club's young talent like "Christmas presents" and insisted they had to earn the right to play for the Premier League and Champions League holders.

- What did you miss? The latest from Europe's top leagues

At a news conference ahead of the Premier League trip to Brighton on Wednesday, he added that talented hard workers would be rewarded and that he dreamed of fielding a team full of Scousers -- the term used for someone from Liverpool.

"We want to be the club where everyone with a Scouse soul wants to play," he said. "If you are talented and ready to work hard we want you here.

"To be able to do that we have to show there is a pathway through to the first-team.

"The dream in the long-term is that we have a team full of Scousers. Why not? They would fight like crazy."