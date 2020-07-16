ESPN FC's Craig Burley says Liverpool will lament defensive errors in their defeat to Arsenal. (1:05)

Liverpool will be presented with the Premier League trophy on a special podium built on the Kop stand at Anfield following their clash with Chelsea on July 22.

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool secured their first top-flight title in 30 years last month and will receive the trophy after their final home game of the 2019-20 season.

- What did you miss? The latest from Europe's top leagues

Liverpool great Sir Kenny Dalglish, who was the club's manager when they last won the title in 1990, will present the players and staff with their winner's medals alongside Premier League chief executive Richard Masters.

Arsenal capitalised on shocking errors from Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk and Alisson to beat the champions 2-1 at Emirates Stadium on Wednesday and end their hopes of a record points tally for the Premier League season.

Liverpool's 2-1 loss at Arsenal on Wednesday, their third defeat of the campaign, means they can now only stretch a maximum total of 99, one short of Manchester City's record.

Klopp bemoaned the lapses in play from the usually reliable Van Dijk and Alisson.

"Twice, a massive lack of concentration, we took a break after 1-0, especially in the first half before the goal, we were just brilliant, we had 24-3 shots, that's incredible but these two moments killed the game for us," Klopp said. "Arsenal had no real chances, another shot in the last second, you cannot win football games when you concede goals like this."

Van Dijk added: "The goals we gave them as a present. Until their first goal, it was totally us, we gave them two goals and it is difficult to come back. We got what we deserved."