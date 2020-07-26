Steve Nicol explains Jordan Henderson value for Liverpool and why he won FWA Footballer of the Year. (1:25)

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp hailed his side's character and will to win even the "difficult games" as the champions came from a goal down to beat Newcastle United 3-1 on the final day of the Premier League season on Sunday.

Liverpool found themselves behind after just 26 seconds but goals from Virgil van Dijk, Divock Origi and Sadio Mane brought the curtain down on a superb season for the Reds that saw them win their first league title in 30 years.

"It's far away from being perfect, but it's a good example for what the boys did over the whole season," Klopp said of the comeback win.