Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was awarded the League Managers Association Sir Alex Ferguson Manager of the Year trophy on Monday.

Marcelo Bielsa, who oversaw Leeds United's first return to the Premier League in 16 years, won the Championship equivalent and Chelsea Women's manager Emma Hayes was handed the Women's Super League edition of the award.

- Stream ESPN FC Daily on ESPN+ (U.S. only)

- Premier League grades: What did your team get?

Klopp guided Liverpool to their first-ever Premier League title and a first title in England's top flight in 30 years this season, after leading the Reds to a Champions League crown in 2018-19.

After accepting the award, Klopp said: "I'm absolutely delighted to be named the winner of the League Managers Association Manager of the Year Award for this wonderful Sir Alex Ferguson Trophy, named after a man that I admire so much. It feels extra special to win this award because it is voted for by my fellow managers."

The German coach pipped Bielsa, Wycombe Wanderers manager Gareth Ainsworth and last year's winner Chris Wilder of Sheffield United to the Alex Ferguson Trophy -- named after the former Manchester United manager.

"It's an honour to be in the company of so many managers who have been named as LMA Manager of the Year before, including of course Liverpool managers like Bill Shankly, Bob Paisley, Joe Fagan, Sir Kenny Dalglish and, in recent years, Brendan Rodgers," Klopp said.

"Everything we have accomplished at Liverpool this year couldn't have been done without the superb input of my coaching staff; they make us a really special bunch of football brains. I love to work with my coaches, my players and everyone at LFC and, of course, I am thankful for the support from all our wonderful Liverpool fans."

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson was named the Football Writers' Association Player of the Year on July 24.