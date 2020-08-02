Jurgen Klopp reveals his "love" for Sir Alex Ferguson and recalls meeting him for the first time. (1:10)

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson credits Jurgen Klopp for guiding Liverpool to the Premier League title in what he called the most "exhausting" season of his life.

The Reds won their first league crown in 30 years back in June-- three months after the coronavirus pandemic brought the league to a halt. And the Brazilian told ESPN Brasil on Sunday that Klopp was the driving force behind Liverpool's successful season.

"This was one of the most exhausting seasons I've ever had. I don't know if it was due to the pandemic, the longer season... It was also one of the seasons I played less games because of injuries.

"We got out of the Champions League early, but I think this exhaustion comes from just giving everything we have every time. Klopp has a great portion of that, just telling us what the main objective is. We also care about how we are going to get to that objective -- training, just how he manages our training sessions. He trusts us to do what he wants us to do, on not only training sessions, but also a day-to-day basis.

"He is a passionate guy and he shows that. He wants to win and make Liverpool an even greater club," Alisson said on the television program Bola da Vez.

Liverpool stormed to 99 points on the season, the second-highest total in Premier League history and 18 points ahead of runners-up Manchester City. The title -- clinched with seven games to play -- was the fastest in the history of English top-flight football.

Alisson said the secret to their record-breaking run was the understanding among the players on the pitch.

"Our group is certainly very strong. Each player has so much quality individually, and we have at least four players always at the top, the best in the world in their positions, and that makes it a special team. But what really makes a difference is the way we play together," he said.

"We think as one, we all have the same objective, and that is doing everything we can to get those goals, laying it all out mentally and physically."