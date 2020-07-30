Steve Nicol doubles down on his view that Liverpool's throw-in coach has little impact to the success of the club. (2:18)

Liverpool's throw-in coach Thomas Gronnemark has signed a contract extension with the Premier League champions.

Gronnemark, who started working with Jurgen Klopp's side in 2018, announced the news on his social media account on Thursday.

Gronnemark is one of the world's foremost throw-in specialists, having worked with Ajax, RB Leipzig, Gent and FC Midtjylland.

According to his website, his goal is to "reduce the loss of possession, score more goals and win matches with a throw-in."

When Klopp recruited Gronnemark on a freelance basis in 2018, he said at the time: "When I heard about Thomas, it was clear to me I wanted to meet him; when I met him, it was 100% clear I wanted to employ him. Now he is here and we work on that from time to time.

"You cannot have enough specialists around you. I must always be the guy who makes the decisions on when we use all these specialists but you cannot have enough. We have the fitness, medical department, we have the nutrition, and now we have somebody for throw-ins.

"He's a good guy, to be honest. He has already [made a difference]. The boys like it; when you have somebody who knows what he is talking about, it always helps when you want to improve something."

Under Gronnemark, Liverpool's throw-in possession under pressure has gone from 45.4% in the 2017-18 season, to 68.4% with Klopp saying he had "changed our throw-in game completely."