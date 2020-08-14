ESPN FC's Steve Nicol would see Thiago potentially being a squad player for Liverpool next season. (0:46)

Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold has seen off competition from Manchester United's Marcus Rashford and Chelsea's Christian Pulisic to win the Premier League's TAG Heuer Young Player of the Season award.

Alexander-Arnold, 21, was the only English player on the shortlist and becomes the first player to win the inaugural award.

The full-back was instrumental in helping Liverpool lift their first league title in 30 years and contributed 13 assists and four goals in the league.

The England international also beat United's Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood, Chelsea's Mason Mount, Aston Villa's Jack Grealish and Sheffield United's Dean Henderson to the prize.

The Premier League saw a rise in the number of young English players last season with more than a third who started eligible for selection for the national team.

A total of 62 homegrown players made their debuts last season -- 21 more than the 2019-20 campaign.

Alexander-Arnold is also up for the Premier League Player of the Season alongside teammates Jordan Henderson and Sadio Mane.