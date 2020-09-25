Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has said Premier League clubs should offer help where possible to those lower down the football pyramid who are struggling to cope with the impact coronavirus has had on finances.

The government this week called off plans to allow a number of supporters back into stadiums from Oct. 1 with Prime Minister Boris Johnson warning these measures could be in place for six months.

"In general people in a better position should help people in a less good position, 100%," Klopp said at a news conference on Friday when asked about the impact on smaller clubs

"I don't understand the structure 100% -- in Germany you have Bundesliga 1 and Bundesliga 2, so they have to share the problems so that makes things slightly easier.

"There isn't a general answer -- people in a better position should help other people but the position in this moment for all clubs is not really easy. I don't know how the government finds time to think about that, but I get it 100%. So, yes football should try to help themselves, ourselves -- however we should say it -- I agree 100%."

The decision to prevent clubs from allowing fans back into the stadiums has caused concern up and down the football pyramid, with some clubs saying they face great financial uncertainty if they cannot generate match day income. Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Oliver Dowden, said this week he will be "asking sports to help themselves -- starting with the Premier League in respect of football."

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard also called for Premier League sides to help struggling Championship clubs during the pandemic.

Liverpool next face Arsenal in the Premier League on Monday after victories against Leeds United and Chelsea.

Klopp confirmed Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson would miss the match with a thigh injury he sustained against Chelsea, but is hopeful of having defender Joe Gomez fit.

With Henderson ruled out, Klopp could opt to start new signing Thiago from the outset against Arsenal, but he kept his cards close to his chest when asked whether Liverpool's new £20 million man would get a place in their starting line-up.

"We will see... we have a few days to train -- I have an idea for how we will set up but I won't make the decision today," Klopp said. "He's in contention."

Klopp was also full of praise for Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta labelling him an "exceptional" manager.

"You can see the balance between defence and offence is really good. He's [Arteta's] done a really impressive job, he's changed the whole mood of the club. That's impressive, he's a tough, tough opponent," he added.