Liverpool forward Sadio Mane has tested positive for COVID-19, the club announced on Friday.

The Senegal international's diagnosis comes days after teammate Thiago Alcantara was confirmed to have contracted virus.

"Sadio Mane has tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently self-isolating according to the necessary guidelines," Liverpool said in a statement.

"The forward, who started and scored in Monday's 3-1 victory over Arsenal, has displayed minor symptoms of the virus but feels in good health overall.

"However, like with Thiago Alcantara, Liverpool Football Club are -- and will continue to -- follow all protocols relating to COVID-19 and Mane will self-isolate for the required period of time."