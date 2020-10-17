Shaka Hislop says Jordan Pickford should've been sent off for his reckless tackle on Virgil van Dijk. (1:36)

Mohamed Salah scored his 100th goal for Liverpool in the Merseyside derby against Everton at Goodison Park.

Salah, who struck in the 72nd minute, is the third-fastest player in history to reach that total for Liverpool after managing it in 160 appearances.

Roger Hunt did it in 144, while Jack Parkinson managed it in 153.

Liverpool, who were coming off the back of a shock 7-2 defeat to Aston Villa before the international break, took a third-minute lead through Sadio Mane.

But, after Virgil van Dijk departed injured following a collision with Jordan Pickford, Everton got back on level terms through Michael Keane in the 19th minute.

@MoSalah has now netted 💯 goals for the Reds! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/kgxj2T8rEq — Liverpool FC (@LFC) October 17, 2020

Salah got the visitors back in front in the final quarter of the match when he pounced on Yerry Mina's clearance and fired past Pickford.

But Everton, determined not to lose their unbeaten record, got back on level terms when James Rodriguez sent Lucas Digne down the left and his perfectly floated cross was headed home by the leaping Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Richarlison was sent off in the 90th minute after a wild challenge on Thiago Alcantara.

Liverpool thought they had won the game in stoppage time through Jordan Henderson but VAR ruled that Mane had been narrowly offside and the goal was chalked off.