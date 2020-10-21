Jurgen Klopp saw Liverpool edge out Ajax in the Champions League. Photo by Alex Gottschalk/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Jurgen Klopp said Liverpool's performance against Ajax was not perfect but he was happy to win the game as his side began their Champions League campaign without several key players.

Liverpool were without Alisson, Virgil van Dijk and Thiago Alcantara in Amsterdam but claimed three points thanks to a Nicolas Tagliafico own goal.

"It was a good enough performance to win the game, which at moments was pretty wild," Klopp said. "It was not one of our sunny shiny world class football days. It was not perfect but the boys fought like crazy."

Fabinho, who moved from midfield to defence in place of Van Dijk made a goal-line clearance to deny Dusan Tadic and Klopp was at a loss to explain the near-goal experience.

"I don't know how it happened in the beginning," Klopp added. "That's a good example of how the boys did today. It was not perfect but they fought brilliantly. I really liked the fresh legs up front. Jordan Henderson -- the medical staff told me no 90 minutes -- but he did well. Rhys Williams played non-league football last year and now he has some Champions League football so what a moment for him. Some nice stories, three points.

"Xherdan Shaqiri was lively and Takumi Minamino was unbelievable. He is like a machine. It helps when you can make five changes."