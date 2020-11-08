Henderson 8/10, Salah 7/10 as Liverpool settle for draw with City

Liverpool enjoyed an electric start against title rivals Manchester City, but Jurgen Klopp's men were forced to settle for a point after a 1-1 draw.

Having lost heavily on their last two visits to the Etihad Stadium, Liverpool started positively and attacked in numbers. Mohamed Salah gave the visitors a deserved lead from the penalty spot after Kyle Walker brought down Sadio Mane in the box, and the Reds continued to dominate until Kevin De Bruyne was moved further up the pitch.

City pulled level when Gabriel Jesus turned on a sixpence at Trent Alexander-Arnold's expense inside the area, the Brazilian poking the ball home with an expert finish. The home side had a great chance to take the lead when Joe Gomez was adjudged to have handled the ball, but De Bruyne could only drag his spot-kick wide of the post.

A much tighter second half saw fewer chances and the game fizzle out to a slow burn.

Positives

Liverpool outplayed City for the first 20-25 minutes and looked scintillating every time they ventured forward. City simply couldn't handle the Reds' four-pronged attacked until Pep Guardiola tweaked his own formation.

Negatives

Liverpool's attacking capabilities faded in the second half, as Roberto Firmino's withdrawal saw them unable to link the play as well They only grew sloppier as the match went on.

Manager rating out of 10

7 -- Jurgen Klopp talked about "being brave" in an effort to get something from the game, and he included Diogo Jota, Firmino, Sane and Salah in what looked to be a 4-2-4 formation. City were able to expose the two-man midfield at times, but Liverpool were able to take the game to the home side. Klopp got the substitution of Firmino wrong, though; Xherdan Shaqiri struggled in a deeper position when a more natural midfielder might have been a better option.

Player ratings (1-10; 10 = best, players introduced after 70 minutes get no rating)

GK Alisson, 8 -- The Brazilian spread himself well to deny Raheem Sterling from close range, and then showed excellent hands to claim a low Ferran Torres cross on the stroke of half-time.

DF Trent Alexander Arnold, 6 -- Got caught the wrong side of Jesus for City's equaliser, as the Brazilian was able to turn and poke a toe at the ball when really Alexander-Arnold should have been goal-side. Was forced off through injury in the second half.

DF Joel Matip, 7 -- Made an excellent sliding intervention to deny Sterling running through on goal and looked purposeful when running into the midfield with the ball at his feet. Could be crucial for Liverpool if they can keep him fit.

DF Joe Gomez, 6 -- He was adjudged to have blocked the ball using his hand from a cross on the right-hand side, and City were awarded a penalty as a result. His passing was excellent, but his defending at times was sloppy.

DF Andy Robertson, 6 -- The Scot was solid in defence and got forward on the overlap on several occasions. His crossing was superb at times.

Jordan Henderson was the pick of the litter for Liverpool at City, the captain commanding the middle of the park in impressive fashion. Getty

MF Jordan Henderson, 8 -- A typically gut-busting performance from the skipper, who was all over the pitch throughout. He made an excellent block tackle to deny De Bruyne from 30 yards at one point and was more than equal to the Belgian schemer.

MF Georginio Wijnaldum, 8 -- The Dutchman's efforts were superb when you consider Liverpool played with just two midfielders for much of the game. Rarely gave the ball away and was everywhere throughout.

FW Diogo Jota, 7 -- Was unlucky not to get his toe to a rebound from close range when Ederson saved from Alexander-Arnold, but the City keeper managed to recover just in time. He came close again after the break but couldn't get enough power on his shot. His movement and positional awareness were superb.

FW Roberto Firmino, 7 -- The Brazilian started alongside Jota in an attacking four and his importance to the team was magnified after he went off, when the Reds failed to keep possession as easily.

FW Sadio Mane, 7 -- Mane was a constant source of inspiration, particularly when cutting in from the left-hand side. He showed an electric turn of pace that was too much for Kyle Walker, who brought him down for a penalty, which Salah subsequently converted. He was at the centre of things again when he got the wrong side of Ruben Dias.

FW Mohamed Salah, 7 -- He stepped up to give Liverpool the lead from the penalty spot and always worked tirelessly to deny City's defenders from being able to pass to Rodri and Ilkay Gundogan in the City midfield. Held the ball up well to enable Alexander-Arnold to have a shooting opportunity on the stroke of half-time.

Substitutes

MF Xherdan Shaqiri, 5 -- Brought on to replace Firmino, and Liverpool struggled to pass the ball as fluidly in Firmino's absence. Shaqiri was asked to play in a deeper position and it didn't quite work.

DF James Milner, 6 -- Ever-dependable, he came on to replace the injured Alexander-Arnold and while he wasn't able to offer the same attacking presence, he was solid in the tackle and was able to keep Sterling quiet.