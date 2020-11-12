Liverpool's Jota upset by FIFA 21 upgrade snub

Steve Nicol reacts to the news that Liverpool's centre-back Joe Gomez is set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines. (1:27)

Liverpool forward Diogo Jota has said he feels let down by the 80 rating he has been given in EA Sports' "FIFA 21" game.

The Portugal international, who joined Liverpool from Wolves in September for £41 million, won the inaugural ePremier League Invitational in April -- beating Trent Alexander-Arnold -- to show he knows what he is talking about when it comes to FIFA.

"I think they were taken by surprise with my move to Liverpool," Jota told Portuguese channel TVI. "They thought I was going to stay at Wolves and didn't even bother to upgrade my card's attributes.

"Although I was one of the best scorers in the Europa League, unfortunately, they did not bother to change my card."

Jota scored 44 goals in a total of 131 appearances for Wolves, including hat tricks in last season's Europa League wins over Besiktas and Espanyol.

His rating in the virtual football game has remained the same as in last year's edition.

Jota has scored seven goals in 11 appearances since joining Liverpool.

The 23-year-old was named Player of the Week in the last round of the Champions League after his hat trick in Liverpool's 5-0 win over Atalanta.

A big fan of the virtual game since his childhood, Jota has shared his results online with fans.

"I like to play FIFA, I always liked it, it was something I always did and I still do," Jota said. "After I got home from school, I would do my homework and then I would start playing. I also went to the backyard to play ball, but I always spent a lot of time holding on to the controller. "

Jota is nevertheless looking forward to receiving his Pro Player Card, a special 99-rated card real-life footballers receive in FIFA Ultimate Team.

"As long as they send me my 99 card, which it seems every professional player is entitled to, I am happy," he said.