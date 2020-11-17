Jurgen Klopp says he has "mixed emotions" as Liverpool prepare to leave behind their Melwood training complex. (1:05)

Liverpool have officially moved into their new training ground and announced on Tuesday that a pair of manager Jurgen Klopp's glasses were buried on site.

The Premier League champions celebrated the opening of the new £50 million AXA Training Centre after bidding farewell to Melwood last week -- where the club had spent almost 70 years.

A steel time capsule has been installed at the new facility and will include a pair of Klopp's glasses.

The capsule will be opened in 2070 in a bid to give future generations of players and supporters an insight into the club's past success.

Klopp became the first manager in 30 years to lead Liverpool to the league title last season and also guided them to Champions League glory in 2019.

The capsule will also include a signed pair of Virgil van Dijk boots, signed Alisson gloves and a tribute to the 96 victims of the Hillsborough disaster.

"Today is a really special day for the team -- it has been a long time coming," Klopp said in a statement. "There has been a lot of steps, meetings with architects, designers, everybody!

"The facility is great and whoever has the chance to visit will be impressed. It is a wonderful building -- you have everything you need now and for the future. It's pretty much perfect!"

Liverpool return to league action when they welcome Leicester City to Anfield on Sunday.