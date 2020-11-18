Steve Nicol believes Liverpool should do their best to sign Dayot Upamecano in January. (0:50)

Liverpool's injury crisis has worsened with the news Rhys Williams was left out of the England under-21 squad as a precaution due to a hip injury.

Manager Jurgen Klopp is without two members of his first-choice back four for the foreseeable future with Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez sidelined due to knee injuries while Fabinho, who was deputising in central defence, is also missing.

First-choice full-backs Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson are also doubtful for Sunday's clash with Leicester and Klopp may also have to do without Williams.

"He had a very minor stiff hip," England U21 manager Aidy Boothroyd said of the 19-year-old. "It was in his best interests to get him back to Liverpool.

"With all the players, if there's any potential injuries or niggles then our medical staff is in contact with the club.

"Rhys wasn't actually on the bench so I thought the best thing was to get him back to Liverpool."

Williams has made five appearances for Liverpool this season and has played in all three of their Champions League group-stage matches so far.

With so many key absentees in defence, he could have been in line for his first Premier League appearance on Sunday, but that is now in doubt.

Van Dijk was injured following a clash with Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford during the recent Merseyside derby while Fabinho was taken off after 30 minutes of Liverpool's 1-0 win at Ajax. Gomez sustained his knee injury during training with England.

In attack, Liverpool will also be without Mohamed Salah, who tested positive for coronavirus while on international duty with Egypt.