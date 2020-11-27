Shaka Hislop doesn't think Jurgen Klopp should be too concerned with Liverpool's loss vs. Atalanta. (1:00)

Liverpool will play their final Champions League Group D game against FC Midtjylland in Herning, Denmark, after UEFA confirmed to ESPN that Danish coronavirus restrictions will no longer force the fixture to be moved to a neutral venue.

Dortmund had been pencilled in as an alternative host for the game due to an outbreak of a new strain of COVID-19 in Denmark which had resulted in a strict travel ban to and from the country.

Premier League champions Liverpool need one point from their final two group games, against Ajax at Anfield and against Midtjylland, to confirm qualification for the round of 16.

And they will now end the group with their first visit to Midtjylland after the game was given the green light to go ahead in Denmark.