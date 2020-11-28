Janusz Michallik breaks down what went wrong for Liverpool's Andy Robertson who conceded a late penalty. (1:14)

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has slammed British broadcasters once again after James Milner limped off with a hamstring injury in his side's 1-1 draw at Brighton on Saturday.

Before the Premier League clash, Klopp said it was a "waste of time" attempting to persuade the football authorities and broadcast rights holders to review the fixture schedule after Liverpool played the early Saturday fixture at following their Champions League defeat to Atalanta on Wednesday.

When asked by BT Sport whether Milner suffered a hamstring injury, Klopp replied: "Yeah, congratulations. Hamstring. Surprise. And they had injuries as well because it's a tough time."

"I'm not having a go at the broadcasters, I just say how it is. 12:30 [p.m. GMT] after Wednesday is really dangerous for the players."

It is not the first time Klopp has clashed with broadcasters after he claimed that they didn't care about the players following Liverpool's win over Leicester City last week.

Klopp also criticised Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder who openly opposed the reintroduction of five substitutions.

"Chris Wilder or whoever, constantly say I'm selfish," Klopp added. "I think all the things show that he's selfish but that's not too important.

"I was in a similar situation as he is when I worked at Mainz -- all about staying in the league. They now have three subs and one point."