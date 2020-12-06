Liverpool moved level on points with Tottenham at the top of the Premier League thanks to a comfortable 4-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers at Anfield.

Mohamed Salah put the hosts ahead when he pounced on poor defending from Conor Coady to rifle the ball past Rui Patricio at the midway point of the first half, before Georginio Wijnaldum put Jurgen Klopp's side firmly in control in the 58th minute when he curled home a gorgeous effort from the edge of the box. Joel Matip made the points safe in the 67th minute with a powerful header from Salah's cross, with an unfortunate Nelson Semedo own goal completing the scoring 11 minutes later.

Positives

The makeshift Liverpool defence had a largely comfortable afternoon, which should stand them in good stead for a December that is littered with winnable fixtures, while a second clean sheet in five days for rookie keeper Caoimhin Kelleher is the cherry on top of a great week for the Reds.

Negatives

Even the nit-pickiest player rater will struggle to find any blemishes in what was an excellent, professional display from the Premier League champions.

Manager rating out of 10

7 -- This threadbare Liverpool squad is being guided through a hectic period in excellent fashion by Klopp, who has now led his side to a seven-game unbeaten run in the Premier League.