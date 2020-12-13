Jurgen Klopp believes there is still plenty of improvements needed with the implementation of VAR. (0:34)

Diogo Jota is set miss six-to-eight weeks through injury, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has confirmed.

Jota injured his knee during the 1-1 draw with FC Midtjylland in the Champions League on Wednesday, but Klopp said the forward does not require surgery.

"It's worse than we first thought and better than we then thought," Klopp said ahead of Liverpool's Premier League game against Fulham.

"All the potential surgeons had a look on it, no surgery needed. But he will be out for a while. We don't know exactly but one-and-a-half, two months. We don't know exactly. It's pretty similar with Kostas Tsimikas, by the way. Unbelievable."

Klopp added: "It was first after the game. We saw the situation when he got it; him himself, nobody would have thought something happened there.

"We got him off the pitch and he said 'I feel a little bit' and next day, scans and then a surgeon has to look at it. That's how we do it, different information. In the end, it's strange but we were happy that we heard the final diagnosis."