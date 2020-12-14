Ex-Liverpool, France boss Houllier dies at 73

Gerard Houllier has died at the age of 73. Mike Egerton/EMPICS via Getty Images

Former France and Liverpool manager Gerard Houllier has died at the age of 73.

Houllier, who managed Liverpool from 1998 to 2004, won six major trophies as manager of the Anfield side, which included a League Cup, FA Cup and UEFA Cup success in 2001.

The Frenchman managed his national side from 1992-93, but left after failing to qualify for the 1994 World Cup.

After leaving Liverpool, he spent two seasons with Lyon, where he won two Ligue 1 titles. His final job was as manager of Aston Villa in the 2010-11 campaign.

We are mourning the passing of our treble-winning manager, Gerard Houllier.



The thoughts of everyone at Liverpool Football Club are with Gerard's family and many friends.



Rest in peace, Gerard Houllier 1947-2020. pic.twitter.com/isHGXIfe5E — Liverpool FC (@LFC) December 14, 2020

A Liverpool statement read: "Liverpool FC is mourning the passing of former manager Gerard Houllier, aged 73.

"The Frenchman was in charge of the Reds for six seasons, leading his team to an historic and unforgettable treble of League Cup, FA Cup and UEFA Cup in 2000-01 and returning the club to the Champions League.

"Houllier -- who recovered from life-saving heart surgery during the 2001-02 campaign to return to the dugout -- later guided Liverpool to a second League Cup triumph of his tenure in 2003 and departed the following year having overseen 307 matches and successfully re-established the club as a modern force.

"Everybody at the club is deeply saddened by the loss of Gerard and our thoughts are with his family and friends."

Houllier's former club Lens also tweeted: "It is with sadness that we learn about the passing of Gerard Hollier, the former Lens manager from 1982 to 1985, and former France boss.

"Our thoughts are with his family and his friends."

Former Liverpool striker Michael Owen, who won the Ballon d'Or in 2001 under Houllier, wrote on Twitter: "Absolutely heartbroken to hear that my old boss, Gerard Houllier, has sadly passed away. A great manager and a genuinely caring man."

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher also posted on Twitter: "Absolutely devastated by the news about Gerard Houllier, I was in touch with him only last month to arrange him coming to Liverpool.

"Loved that man to bits, he changed me as a person & as a player & got @LFC back winning trophies. RIP Boss."