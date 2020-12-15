Spurs 'going for the title' if they take down Liverpool (1:05)

Jurgen Klopp has said Jose Mourinho has turned Tottenham into a "results machine" as Premier League champions Liverpool prepare for Wednesday's top-of-the-table clash against the leaders at Anfield.

Spurs go into the game ahead of Liverpool by virtue of goal difference, with both sides amassing 25 points from 12 fixtures so far this season, and can move clear of Klopp's team with a victory that would raise hopes of a first league title since 1961.

- Stream ESPN FC Daily on ESPN+ (U.S. only)

- Ogden: Liverpool must be wary of Leipzig in UCL

- Hamilton: Why Liverpool need to spend in January

Tottenham's resurgence under Mourinho has led to claims that the Spurs manager has bounced back from suggestions that he was yesterday's man following his sacking as Manchester United boss -- Mourinho was sacked on Dec. 17, 2018, less than 24 hours after a 3-1 defeat at Anfield.

But while Klopp rejected any notion that Mourinho needed to bounce back, the he said that the former Chelsea, Inter Milan and Real Madrid coach has transformed Tottenham since succeeding Mauricio Pochettino 13 months ago.

"He [Mourinho] has turned Spurs into a results machine," Klopp told a news conference. "That's how it is. They got results with good performances and if they are not on their top form, they win and defend collectively. All this kind of stuff, so they are very impressive.

"I am not surprised [Mourinho was written off after leaving United], it's the world we live in. You are very successful until yesterday, probably, because if you don't win today, people will go for you.

"That's how it is and I don't think he was surprised, but he has shown comeback skills -- if it is even a comeback -- because it is very impressive what he has done at Tottenham, and the way they play this year is really good.

Jurgen Klopp's side can go three points clear of title contenders Spurs with a victory on Wednesday at Anfield. Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

"I'm not surprised by their development. I see a lot of similarities with us, how they set up, build up and play football actually. If you watch their games, they are a proper football side and play good football.

"You see Harry Kane dropping like Bobby Firmino does, two wingers, a very offensive midfielder like [Tanguy] Ndombele and [Giovani] Lo Celso. They play football. You can't be top of the league by just counter-attacking."

Kane and Son Heung-Min go into Wednesday's game having linked up for 12 goals as a strike partnership so far this season.

But Klopp believes that Spurs are now a complete team rather than one which depends solely on the goals of their two main forwards.

"Unfortunately, if we keep them [Kane and Son] quiet they still have many really good players," Klopp added. "They are now a proper team, with good players in a lot of areas all over the pitch.

"[Steven] Bergwijn plays an important role, Ndombele needed a bit longer to settle at Tottenham, but he is there 100% now, and shares a job with Lo Celso and Moussa Sissoko. Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg is there, so they are a proper unit in midfield.

"It all works together and, on top of that, Hugo Lloris a top keeper. They are doing well and of course, whenever you are playing Tottenham, you have to make sure Kane is not involved much and same with Son.

"Their relationship has clicked properly, but there are lots of good things to say about Tottenham. They are in a really good moment. That's how it is."

Meanwhile, Klopp added that Liverpool's injury problems are showing little sign of abating with only Joel Matip and Naby Keita having an outside chance of playing on Wednesday.

"Matip has had a back spasm, but has worked with the physios, so we will see," Klopp said. "Naby maybe ready. He had an extended warm up on Monday, so we will see with him too. The others? No."