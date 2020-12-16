Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho has hit out at the behaviour of Jurgen Klopp and his Liverpool coaches following their 2-1 win in the Premier League on Wednesday.

They faced off in a top-of-the-table clash at Anfield that saw Liverpool score a last-minute winner to move three points ahead of Spurs.

But Mourinho was upset at what he perceived to be pressure from the Liverpool technical area and said it was to blame for him substituting Giovani Lo Celso, who had set up Son Heung-Min's goal for Tottenham.

"We were playing to win, we were not playing to get a point," Mourinho said. "A point would have been quite a fair result but we played to win and had the biggest chances to win it. The moment of the occasions and the reaction they had, they were in trouble.

"The game was always under control. I feel it was a very undeserved result, but that's football. At half-time we move a little bit the pieces, but overall the game was always under control and I am very pleased with the performance.

"The changes were to find counter-attack situations which we did immediately, but with Gio's [Lo Celso] yellow card and the incredible pressure these guys on the touchline put on the officials, I was afraid of the yellow card and I had to take him off.

"I am not the one to speak to my colleagues about their behaviour on the touchline."

Klopp played down his postmatch conversation with Mourinho, adding: "Nothing serious, he said it himself so I don't have to repeat it. No argument."

But the Liverpool manager was more forthcoming in his praise of his team, claiming they dominated proceedings and that Spurs' goal shouldn't have stood.

"A good game against a counter-attacking monster, the possession we had we did incredibly well," Klopp said. "Yes they have scored a goal, had two chances, apart from that we controlled the game and it is a massively deserved three points and I am happy.

"For me, it is offside [the Spurs goal]. They watch it 20 times, but when I saw it, it is offside. There is nobody to blame, the best way to defend Tottenham is to keep the ball all the time.

"It was just a really good game and I am so happy we scored that goal because it felt like 70% of the ball against a top side. Bobby [Firmino], what a header, I am over the moon for him. What a game he played, those movements, he opens up all the other gaps."