Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has rejected claims that Mohamed Salah could leave the club after the forward refused to rule out a move to Barcelona or Real Madrid in the future.

Speaking in an interview with AS, Salah said his future was "in the club's hands" but Klopp said the Egypt international is in good spirits at Anfield.

"We never speak [about contracts]," Klopp told a news conference ahead of Liverpool's Premier League clash against West Bromwich Albion on Sunday.

"Mo is in a good mood and moment, shape and that is the most important. You would have seen him laughing a lot [today].

"The rest is nice for you to write but internally, nothing really [to say]."

Salah came off the bench to contribute two goals and an assist in Liverpool's 7-0 victory at Crystal Palace on Saturday.

Klopp said the result cancelled out the humiliating 7-2 defeat at Aston Villa earlier this season.

"7-0 is a number you don't see often," Klopp added. "After the [Palace] game my thought was we cancelled out [Villa]. We didn't mention that game much to keep the lads going.

"It is not a benchmark. A good day, clinical finishing. The game was tough and the boys realised it."

Klopp also said Thiago Alcantara is making his "first steps" back to a full recovery but is still unavailable for the West Brom match.