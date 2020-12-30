Steve Nicol weighs up how much credit Sam Allardyce's tactics deserve for the Baggies' draw at Anfield. (1:11)

Liverpool have filled their newly-created role of head of recovery and performance with Dr. Andreas Schlumberger, one of Jurgen Klopp's former colleagues, joining their backroom staff.

Schlumberger worked with Klopp at Borussia Dortmund from 2011 through to 2015 and joins from Schalke 04 in the Bundesliga. The role sees him bolster their medical department as Liverpool seek further expertise on how best to plan and prepare for this hectic season.

Liverpool have battled a hefty injury list this term with Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Thiago Alcantara all sidelined with long-term injuries.

Schlumberger's role will help bridge the gap between players returning from injury and being re-integrated into the first team.

After leaving Dortmund, Schlumberger has since held positions with Bayern Munich, Bayer Leverkusen and Schalke. He was linked with a role at Liverpool back in 2017, but it never materialised.

However, Klopp now has his man and he will work alongside head of fitness and conditioning Andreas Kornmayer.

"This newly-created specialist role will support and work in close collaboration with the current performance, medical and rehabilitation leadership," the statement from Liverpool read.

During their time together at Dortmund, Klopp and Schlumberger won back-to-back Bundesliga titles, a DFB Pokal and reached the 2013 Champions League final.