Jurgen Klopp said Liverpool are making "lemonade" out of an up-and-down season that has seen the defending champs maintain their spot atop the Premier League in 2020-21.

The Reds are three points ahead of Manchester United after a goalless draw at Newcastle on Wednesday. It was their second time splitting the spoils in as many matches, but Klopp told Amazon Prime after the game that he's pleased with what he saw on the pitch at St James' Park.

"We found a lot of solutions today, created chances but didn't use them that's why it's 0-0. But I liked the game -- this is a draw which we are not happy with the result but I'm fine with the performance because that's the way we have to play and protect we did all that but it's still disappointing. It is how it is," he said.

"We had all these moments -- it's normal. We had to keep going and they defended with all they had but then we were left with just one player up front. Played super football but we have to respect the result and take what was right and what was wrong. I don't think much was wrong except the finishing and we have to just keep going and if we can finish those things then we will win football games."

Manchester United, who have played one game fewer, can equal Liverpool's point total with a New Year's Day win over Aston Villa. Klopp, however, said he's not concerned with the table at this point in the season.

"The last thing I'm thinking about is our position in the table at the moment," he said. "It's nice but it doesn't mean anything. We drew tonight and we are still top of the table so that just shows how difficult the season is for everybody. When life gives you lemons make lemonade. We have to keep going, next game, Southampton, Aston Villa, Man United and that's good we know about our responsibility.

"We didn't get the result we wanted but it's not the worst thing in the world there are worse things happening."

Liverpool are next in action on Monday, Jan. 4 when they visit Southampton.