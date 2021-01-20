Don Hutchison believes Liverpool need to sign some players if they are to retain the Premier League title. (1:10)

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has rejected claims that he needs to rebuild the squad after a run of results which has seen them drop from first to fourth in the Premier League table.

Klopp's side sat top of the league by four points after a 7-0 win over Crystal Palace on Dec. 13 but have failed to win their last four matches, scoring one goal in the process.

The recent slump has seen suggestions that Liverpool need to refresh the team but Klopp is confident that this squad can turn things around

"I think I heard somewhere I have to rebuild this team," he told a news conference ahead of Thursday's league match against Burnley.

"The world is a crazy place now and not just because of the pandemic. No-one has time anymore. In football we know that, I've been in football long enough to know that you never really get time.

"After last season, we didn't make steps forwards, we know that and we want to change that but we have to change that by playing, not by talking."

Liverpool's attacking trio of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino have suffered a dip in form in recent weeks. They combined for a total of 53 goals in all competitions last season compared to 31 this campaign.

Salah is still the top goalscorer in the league but has failed to score since his brace against Palace last month.

New recruit Diogo Jota impressed with nine goals in all competitions before picking up an injury in December. Klopp said the forward will be unavailable for a number of weeks.

Despite the lack of goals, Klopp said the whole team need to start contributing to help the club climb back up the table.

"It's about the whole team," he added. "Goals are not flying in, so we have to work on it. We will score again. [John] Stones at [Manchester] City, scores 3, cannot explain it.

"Need to stay calm, greedy and make good decisions and the situation will change. That is it."