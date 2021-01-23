Julien Laurens considers which club would be the best fit for RB Leipzig's Dayot Upamecano. (1:33)

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has said he isn't feeling the pressure ahead of the FA Cup game against Manchester United on Sunday (live at 1 p.m. ET on ESPN+) after his side's poor run of form.

The 2019-20 champions broke a 68-game unbeaten record at Anfield on Thursday when they lost 1-0 to Burnley and have now gone 438 minutes in the league without scoring.

Despite the results not going Liverpool's way, Klopp said he isn't feeling any pressure yet.

"I don't feel the pressure from outside. I deal with the pressure I put on myself my entire life already so I am kind of used to that," Klopp told a news conference on Friday.

"I know myself I am good enough. It is pretty happy to make me really happy in the long-term. Short-term I am quite easy to excite but long-term is not easy.

"When you had the success we had, there are two directions. One is you keep going exactly on the same level which is difficult with the challenges you have around and the other one it [performance] gets a little bit less. So in the moment it feels a lot less and that is what we have to change."

Liverpool are in fourth position while their nearest rivals, Tottenham and Everton, both have games in hand over them.

United on the other hand are top of the Premier League table with 40 points, six clear of Liverpool.

However, United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has said that, despite Liverpool's injury list, they are still a top team and beating them won't be an easy task.

"Yeah, [Virgil] Van Dijk is not there but everyone's got an injury or two here or there," Solskjaer said on Friday. "[At Anfield on Sunday] they had five midfielders there to play out plus a keeper who is very capable.

"We played against a top Liverpool team. It's not easy.

"We know it's a difficult tie. I'm not the best on draws so I think they should try to get someone else in if they want an easy draw."