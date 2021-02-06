Steve Nicol explains why he thinks RB Leipzig would happily play Liverpool "anywhere on the planet" right now. (0:49)

Liverpool forward Diogo Jota is ranked world No. 1 on PlayStation's FIFA Ultimate Team Champions leaderboard after finishing the weekend at 30-0.

The 24-year-old joined Liverpool from Wolverhampton Wanderers in the summer and impressed with nine goals for his new club -- including a run of six goals in four matches in October and November -- before he picked up an injury in December.

Jota has not played since a 1-1 draw against FC Midtjylland in the Champions League on Dec. 9 and, since then, Liverpool won just four times in 13 games across all competitions.

But Jota has clearly used his time at home wisely as he improved his FIFA skills.

Jota has has always been keen gamer and shared his recent achievement on his personal Esports Twitter page.

"Since my dad gave me my first PlayStation as a kid, it's been like another passion of mine. I always played football on it," Jota told The Athletic in December.

In April 2020, while football was in the middle of a stoppage due to the coronavirus outbreak, Jota won a Premier League FIFA tournament, where each team selected one player to represent them.

Jota, then at Wolves, beat future teammate Trent Alexander-Arnold in the final.