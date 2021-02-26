Mark Ogden believes with the list of injuries Liverpool have, Jurgen Klopp can't make changes needed to improve their form. (0:45)

Ogden: Klopp can't do anything more (0:45)

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson will be sidelined for at least five weeks after undergoing groin surgery, the club announced on Friday.

The England international sustained the injury during Saturday's 2-0 home defeat against Everton in the Merseyside derby.

- Stream ESPN FC Daily on ESPN+ (U.S. only)

- ESPN Notebook: Bellerin's future, City's striker hunt

"Henderson has successfully had a corrective procedure carried out on the adductor injury. He will begin a rehabilitation programme immediately," Liverpool said in a statement.

The statement added: "No specific timescale is being placed upon his return; however, he is ruled out initially until after the March international break."

Henderson will miss Premier League games against Sheffield United, Chelsea, Fulham and Wolves, as well as the Champions League round of 16 second leg against RB Leipzig.

The 30-year-old becomes the latest Liverpool player to suffer a long-term injury with Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip already ruled out for the remainder of the campaign.

Liverpool are sixth in the table with 40 points from 25 games, five points adrift of fourth-placed West Ham United.