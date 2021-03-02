Liverpool legend Ian St John dies aged 82

Ian St John served Liverpool with distinction as part of a golden era in the 1960s and 70s. Phil Noble - PA Images/PA Images via Getty Images

Liverpool legend Ian St John has died at the age of 82.

St John made 425 appearances for Liverpool between 1961 and 1971, scoring 118 goals and winning two First Division titles. Capped 21 times by Scotland, St John was inducted into their hall of fame in 2008.

St John's family said in a statement: "It is with a heavy heart that we have to inform you that after a long illness we have lost a husband, father and grandfather.

"He passed away peacefully with his family at his bedside.

"We would like to thank all the staff at Arrowe Park Hospital for their hard work and dedication during these very difficult times.

"The family would be grateful for privacy at this extremely sad time."

A statement from Liverpool read: "Liverpool Football Club is deeply saddened by the passing of Reds legend Ian St John, aged 82. St John sadly passed away on Monday evening following illness."

Everton posted a tribute to St John on Twitter that read: "A real loss to the game and one felt heavily in our city. A rival for many years but a popular figure on and off the pitch. Our thoughts are with Ian St John's loved ones and everyone at Liverpool at this sad time."

St John joined Liverpool from hometown team Motherwell in 1961 for a club record £37,500. Following his playing career, St John went on to co-host the popular television show Saint and Greavsie with England legend Jimmy Greaves.

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher wrote on Twitter: "RIP Ian St John. Another Liverpool Legend sadly passes away. One of the players along with Bill Shankly who made this club what it is today. I'll remember him most on the best football show on tv, The Saint & Greavsie. X."