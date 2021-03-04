Mason Mount's first-half goal condemned Liverpool to a 1-0 loss as Chelsea handed the hosts their fifth straight defeat at Anfield.

The defeat for Jurgen Klopp's men marks the first time Liverpool have capitulated five matches in succession at home in the club's illustrious history.

Both Liverpool and Chelsea came into this game with a chance to get back into the top four. However, the home side were unable to capitalise on Timo Werner's goal being ruled out for offside, as Mount got the Blues in front just before halftime with an exquisite strike from the top of the penalty area.

Positives

Liverpool's pressing game was brilliant at times in the early stages, and Chelsea had hardly any time on the ball when it worked. There were also some good moments regarding chance creation, with Mohamed Salah among those getting some good balls into the box.

Negatives

While the press worked well near the start, it was almost non-existent for long periods. It also seemed as though there were momentarily lapses of concentration from men in red. Simple balls over the top left Liverpool looking completely exposed at times, which should be very concerning. There were also some incidents where players were far too wasteful in attacking areas. It should also be concerning how flat the performance was at times. As is reflected in the ratings, nobody was terrible, but there also wasn't anyone who truly stepped up to make something happen.

Liverpool's defence struggled against Chelsea while their offense also sputtered. Getty Images

Manager rating out of 10

5 -- Liverpool were average for large periods of the game and Klopp was unable to work out a way of changing that. His decision to take off Salah seemed fairly questionable, as while he wasn't at his best, the Egyptian was one of the main Liverpool players looking capable of making something happen.

Player ratings (1-10; 10 = best, players introduced after 70 minutes get no rating)

GK Alisson, 5 -- Looked a bit awkward with his feet at times and will have been grateful for the offside call after his indecision allowed Werner to get in ahead of him. Did well to stop the German after he was played through in the second half.

DF Trent Alexander-Arnold, 5 -- Made some good runs up the pitch and put some threatening balls in. However, some of his defensive positioning was suspect and the right-back could have done more to help Fabinho prevent the goal.

DF Ozan Kabak, 6 -- The Turkey international was calm on the ball and distributed the it brilliantly at times. He got away with one after playing Werner onside but did looked assured defensively most of the time.

DF Fabinho, 6 -- On his return from injury, Fabinho competed and did a good job of harassing Werner at times, but was beaten by Mount for the goal.

DF Andy Robertson, 6 -- Did a great job of getting up and down the left flank, but some of his final balls were not what he will have hoped for. Made a very smart goal line clearance.

MF Thiago Alcantara, 5 -- The Spaniard was neat with the ball at his feet and played some very aesthetically pleasing passes, but couldn't turn that into any real penetration and he lost it unnecessarily at times.

MF Georginio Wijnaldum, 6 -- He was fairly quiet at stages, but was reliable in his performance, especially when the ball was at its feet.

MF Curtis Jones, 6 -- Battled to keep the ball in tight spaces and looked like the Liverpool player most likely to make something happen at times. Equally, there were periods where the youngster faded out of the game.

FW Mohamed Salah, 6 -- It was a busy performance from the Egyptian, who was let down by Sadio Mane after playing a brilliant ball into the box for his fellow attacker. Was among Liverpool's most dangerous players.

FW Roberto Firmino, 6 -- Provided some good hold up and but was unlucky with a late ball across the face of goal. Missed the target with his head from a half-chance and didn't threaten at all for periods of the game.

FW Sadio Mane, 5 -- The winger really struggled in the first half, fluffing his lines when a chance presented itself to him and often failed to keep hold of the ball. While he was still far from his best, Mane did look slightly better in the second period.

Substitutes

Alex Oxlade Chamberlain, 6 -- Replaced Salah in the 62nd minute and was neat in his play but just lacked the cutting edge Liverpool so desperately needed.

Diogo Jota, 6 -- Replaced Jones in the 62nd minute and looked sharp, making some great runs behind the Chelsea defence -- even if they didn't always get the deserved service.

James Milner, N/A -- Replaced Thiago in the 80th minute and tried to get Liverpool back into the game but was unable to pick out the pass,