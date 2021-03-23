Craig Burley says Liverpool will struggle against the talent of Real Madrid in their UEFA Champions League clash. (1:02)

Liverpool and Manchester United's away legs of the Champions League and Europa League quarterfinals against Real Madrid and Granada, respectively, will be played in Spain after the country's governments lifts the travel ban from the UK.

Liverpool play their opening leg against Real Madrid on April 6 at the Alfredo di Stefano stadium, while Manchester United visit Granada at the Nuevo Los Carmenes stadium two days later for the first-leg encounter.

The ban imposed by the Spanish government started on Dec. 22 because of concerns regarding the latest strain of the coronavirus in the UK.

Atletico Madrid played last month's Champions League round of 16 home game against Chelsea in Bucharest while the Red Devils had to play their Europa League round of 32 away game against La Liga side Real Sociedad in Turin.

Liverpool played both legs of their Champions League last 16 tie against RB Leipzig on neutral ground in Budapest as German authorities also banned entry for people travelling from the UK.

Spain's Council of Ministers decided on Tuesday that the travel ban on arrivals by air and sea from the UK will be lifted from March 30.