Julien Laurens shares his thoughts on reports that 12 teams have agreed to join a European Super League. (1:15)

Liverpool fan group Spion Kop 1906 have announced that they and other groups involved in decorating Anfield's iconic Kop will remove their flags as a protest against the club's involvement in the European Super League.

The stand has had flags that acted as tributes to iconic players, managers and seasons since the COVID-19 pandemic hit and fans weren't allowed into stadiums.

- Super League Q&A: What does this mean for European football?

- Ogden: Fans forgotten by European Super League

"We, along with other groups involved in flags, will be removing our flags from The Kop," the group wrote on Twitter on Monday.

"We feel we can no longer give our support to a club which puts financial greed above integrity of the game."

We, along with other groups involved in flags, will be removing our flags from The Kop. We feel we can no longer give our support to a club which puts financial greed above integrity of the game. — Spion Kop 1906 (@SpionKop1906) April 19, 2021

Liverpool's next home game is against Newcastle United in the Premier League on Saturday.

Fans have also appeared outside Anfield with banners which say: "LFC against European Super League."

Twelve of Europe's top clubs announced on Sunday they were launching a breakaway Super League, headed by Real Madrid president Florentino Perez.

AC Milan, Arsenal, Atletico Madrid, Chelsea, Barcelona, Inter Milan, Juventus, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Real Madrid and Tottenham Hotspur have all joined as founding clubs.