Shaka Hislop says Liverpool's performance vs. Leeds was yet another example of their subpar play this season. (1:44)

Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp and James Milner have publicly opposed the breakaway European Super League (ESL) proposal but the manager insists he will not walk away from Anfield because of the plans.

Liverpool confirmed on Sunday they were one of six Premier League clubs to become part of a league.

- Stream ESPN FC Daily on ESPN+ (U.S. only)

- Ogden: Elland Road was empty, but fans' voices were still heard

- Marcotti: What does Super League mean for European football?

A total of 12 clubs -- AC Milan, Arsenal, Atletico Madrid, Chelsea, Barcelona, Inter Milan, Juventus, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Real Madrid and Tottenham -- have joined the ESL as founding members.

Before Liverpool's 1-1 draw at Leeds United on Monday, Klopp reiterated his stance from 2019 that he is against the idea.

"My opinion didn't change," he told Sky Sports. "Obviously I heard for the first time about it yesterday, and trying to prepare a game, a very difficult game against Leeds, and I knew so far we got some information, not a lot to be honest.

"Most of the things you more or else can read in newspapers or whatever. It's a tough one. People are not happy about it, and I can understand that, but I cannot say a lot more about it because we were not involved in any processes, not the players not me, we didn't know about it.

"That's the case or the fact, the facts are out there. We will have to wait to see how it develops. I'm 53 years old and since I was a professional player the Champions League was there. My aim was always -- as a player it was not possible -- as a manager was always to aim to coach a team there.

"So I obviously have no issues with the CL, I like the competitive fact of football. I like the fact West Ham might play CL football next year -- I don't want them to be honest because we might want to do that, but I like that they have the chance."

play 0:37 Fans protest European Super League before Liverpool match Fans gathered outside Elland Road ahead of Leeds vs. Liverpool to protest the European Super League.

Following the match, Milner also expressed his disappointment at the announcement and said he was against the league.

"I can only give my personal opinion and I don't like it one bit and hopefully it doesn't happen," he told BBC. "It [the current system] has worked well for a long time.

"What has made it special what we have done over the last few years is we have earned the right to win the Champions League and earned the right to win the Premier League. The product we have currently is very good.

"It is difficult. Coming into the game today Leeds fans were making their feelings shown. As players we don't really have a say, so it feels a bit unjust. All we can do is try and win football matches."

Klopp was quick to deny reports that he would resign in a news conference as a result of the proposal and urged supporters to stick by the squad.

"I don't think it's a great idea," he added. "I don't want to be involved in these kind of things, I don't understand them. It's not about letting me down. I am here as a football coach and a manager. I will do that as long as people let me do that.

"I heard today that I would resign or whatever. If times get even tougher, that makes me more sticky that I stay here. I feel responsible for the team, the club, the relationship we have with our fans, and that's why it's a very tough time for them, I am sure, but I will try to help to sort it somehow."