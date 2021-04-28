Craig Burley credits football fans around the world for their role in pressuring clubs to withdraw from the Super League. (1:45)

Liverpool have agreed to open discussions with fans group Spirit of Shankly (SOS) to discuss next steps following the fallout from the controversial European Super League.

Liverpool were one of the "Big Six" Premier League clubs involved in founding the breakaway ESL, which collapsed within 48 hours of being announced last week.

Last week Liverpool owner John W Henry apologised to fans in a video message and claimed responsibility for the "unnecessary negativity" brought upon the club.

SOS wrote to the club requesting a meeting and polled its members on what the next steps should be with 89% in favour of being represented at board level within the club to work on reform proposals.

Liverpool chief executive Billy Hogan responded to SOS agreeing to a meeting "as soon as diaries allow" and said: "It is positive that SOS has opted to re-engage with the club as it will allow the necessary conversations to take place, for views to be aired and, hopefully, for workable solutions to be found in keeping with the best interests of the club."

He added: "It is necessary to restore good faith to our engagement process as quickly as possible and underline the seriousness with which we are taking the current situation and the need for positive, meaningful change to occur."

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp publicly opposed the breakaway ESL proposal, while captain Jordan Henderson led a player protest on social media.