Goalkeeper Alisson has said he was "emotional" after scoring a last-gasp winner in Liverpool's 2-1 victory at West Bromwich Albion on Sunday.

The Brazil international became the first goalkeeper to score a winning goal in Premier League history and his header boosted Liverpool's chances of securing Champions League football next season.

Jurgen Klopp's team are one point behind fourth-placed Chelsea with two matches remaining after Alisson's stunning goal.

The goalkeeper spoke to the media for the first time after his father died in February after drowning in Brazil.

"I'm too emotional, this last month for everything that has happened with me and my family, but football is my life, I played since I can remember with my father," he told Sky Sports.

"I hope he was here to see it, I'm sure he is celebrating with God at his side. Sometimes you are fighting and things aren't happening.

"I'm really happy to help them because we fight together and have a strong goal to achieve the Champions League, because we have won it once and everything starts with qualification. So I can't be more happy than I am now.

"I think it was one of the best goals I've seen and it's the best goal I've ever scored."

Alisson also thanked a number of people who had sent him messages throughout the season after his father passed away.

"I have been away from interviews for a long time because I always get emotional on that subject," he added.

"But I want to thank all of the media, all the players and teams, I've had letters from Everton, Manchester City, Chelsea and more. If it wasn't for you all I wouldn't have got through it."