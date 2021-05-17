Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson said his late game-winning goal against West Bromwich Albion was all down to his "instincts" as a footballer.

The Brazil shot stopper headed in the winner for Liverpool on almost the last touch of the game in the 2-1 victory over the Baggies to keep their Champions League hopes alive with two games remaining in the Premier League season.

The 28-year-old also told ESPN Brazil that tips on heading the ball from former Brazil international Dada Maravilha were also instrumental in helping him score the goal.

"[It was] instinct. The ball came strong, I just tried not to head it up and put it in the direction of the goal," Alisson said. "I didn't realise it was such a well-executed technical gesture. I played a friendly match for Internacional under-23 and I remember Dada Maravilha talking about the technique of heading the ball. Chin on your chest, chin on your shoulder.

"I joke with [Roberto] Firmino and Fabinho when they make a mistake: chin on your chest, chin on your shoulder. And it was like that, incredible.

"I hope that goal is special to complete the qualification for the Champions League and finish the season with success."

Liverpool are still fifth in the Premier League table with 63 points from 36 games, one behind fourth-placed Chelsea and three behind Leicester in third, with the Blues and Foxes set to meet on Tuesday in a crunch match.

Jurgen Klopp's side have a fairly straightforward run in and can pick up six points if they beat Burnley on Wednesday and Crystal Palace on the final matchday on Sunday.

Liverpool players celebrate after scoring a late winner against West Brom in the Premier League. Rui Vieira/PA Images via Getty Images

Alisson was thrilled by the goal and added that it meant even more following the death of his father earlier in the year when he drowned in a lake near his holiday home in southern Brazil.

"I think every goalkeeper wants to score a goal, it's something every goalkeeper wants to do," Alisson said. "It's not something that will change your career, or if it doesn't happen you'll have a frustrating career.

"Goalkeepers go to the other side when they need to score and whenever I go it's to at least mess up the opposing defense. But to score a goal like I did yesterday, I never imagined it could be in such a perfect way.

"My relationship with football is totally influenced by my father. He used to play and train with me and my brother Muriel, and we've taken a lot from him in our style as goalkeepers.

"I can't put into words what all this means to me at this very difficult time in my life. Being able to score a goal for my father is special. I wish he could be here with me, but I hope that wherever he is, he can see it.

"I dedicate this moment to him and my family. My mother has been really strong. I can't wait to see my mother and brother and to give them love too."