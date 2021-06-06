Liverpool Keep or Dump: Mo Salah, Naby Keita, Adrian all worth replacing

Mark Ogden explains why Liverpool might be tempted to part with Mohamed Salah. (1:39)

Liverpool ended a turbulent defence of their first Premier League title by securing Champions League qualification on the final weekend of the season -- an achievement that will make a crucial difference to the club's transfer market strategy this summer. Champions League football next season ensures that Liverpool can plan their recruitment in the knowledge they'll earn a minimum of $71 million (£50m) just by being in the competition, but will it be enough for manager Jurgen Klopp to strengthen his squad this summer?

With several key players in or approaching their 30s, Liverpool must reduce the average age of the squad at the same time as maintaining the quality. But with some high-profile members of Klopp's team entering the final two years of their contracts, Liverpool are also faced with big decisions and whether to extend their deals or sell while their value is high.

It's a complex picture at Anfield, so James Tyler and I have performed a player-by-player assessment of the squad, attempting to bring clarity to the issues and options. Where you see a simple "Keep," you can assume we agreed and there wasn't much to talk about. Otherwise, we weighed in with our comments.

It's not just about performance, either. It's about age, wages, personality fit and contract length (we went with Transfermarkt for contract expiry dates for consistency). And there will be moving parts, too: departures or arrivals that cause chain reactions, sometimes unexpected.

GOALKEEPERS

Alisson (28 years old, contract expires in 2024)

TYLER: Alisson is approaching his prime years as a goalkeeper, so he is a big part of the future at Anfield. He deserves a new deal, if not this summer, certainly in 2022.

OGDEN: Keep, without question, but I'd be tempted to extend Alisson's contract now and secure his services until 2026 at least. He's one of the best in the world, so why wait?

VERDICT: Keep and extend

Adrian (34, 2021)

OGDEN: He is happy to deputise for Alisson and provides an experienced option ahead of Kelleher, so keep and extend by 12 months.

TYLER: Dump. He's a useful back-up, but move him and find a better option.

VERDICT: Split (Keep/Dump)

Caoimhin Kelleher (22, 2022)

TYLER: Keep and extend his contract. He's done well, shows promise and would be relatively inexpensive to secure to a new deal.

VERDICT: Keep and extend

Loris Karius (27, 2022)

OGDEN: It's time to move him on. With a year left on his contract, even a £5 million transfer fee would represent a profit on the £4.75 million he cost in 2016. Loans at Besiktas and Union Berlin show he can perform at a good level.

TYLER: Agree. Tough to come back after three years away and he is a good enough keeper to have a career elsewhere.

VERDICT: Dump (£5m)

Salah still has a lot to offer Liverpool, but his desire to move to Spain means his exit could fuel a much needed rebuild. Nick Taylor/Liverpool FC/Getty Images

DEFENDERS

Trent Alexander-Arnold (22, 2024)

OGDEN: Keep. Three years to run on his contract, so no need to do anything yet.

Neco Williams (20, 2025)

TYLER: Keep. Secured for the long-term and good cover at right-back.

Andy Robertson (27, 2024)

TYLER: Keep and extend next year. No need to panic on Robertson.

Kostas Tsimikas (25, 2025)

TYLER: Keep as back-up for Robertson. Need to use money to reinforce elsewhere.

OGDEN: He didn't start a single Premier League game last season and barely played in the other competitions, so Klopp appears not to rate him. So sell and get a better option.

VERDICT: Split (Keep/Dump). Original transfer fee was £11.75m, so offload for a similar fee

Virgil van Dijk (29, 2023)

TYLER: Has only two years left on his contract, but he's 29 and has yet to play after a bad injury, so see how he progresses before looking at a new deal next year.

OGDEN: I wouldn't wait too long to extend his contract. Once he shows he is fully fit, extend for another four years. His absence has shown how important he is to Liverpool.

VERDICT: Keep

Joe Gomez (24, 2024)

TYLER: Another player who suffered a bad injury, he's young and has a decent portion left of his contract, so no need to do anything yet.

VERDICT: Keep

Ozan Kabak (21, 2021)

TYLER: Liverpool are unlikely to turn his loan into a permanent deal, which makes sense; he didn't do enough to warrant it.

OGDEN: At 21, Kabak could have been a good signing as cover, but Liverpool have so much depth at centre-half that it wouldn't have made financial sense to keep him.

VERDICT: Dump

Joel Matip (29, 2024)

TYLER: Try to move him on. He's a consummate professional and decent servant, but he'll block the path for younger players.

OGDEN: In an ideal world, you would keep Matip because of his age and experience. But Liverpool need to raise funds to buy and they could get £10-15m for Matip.

VERDICT: Dump (estimated fee: £10-15m)

Rhys Williams (20, 2024)

OGDEN: Has shown promise as well as naivety during his run in the team, but he won't play much if he stays next season, so loan him out for a year.

VERDICT: Keep and loan.

Nat Phillips (24, 2023)

TYLER: Keep him and extend his contract. Show him some goodwill as a reward for his performances during the defensive injury crisis. He's a reliable squad player.

OGDEN: Maybe not good enough to perform at the highest level, but he's worth keeping as cover.

VERDICT: Keep and extend

Ben Davies (25, 2025)

OGDEN: Dump. Hasn't kicked a ball since signing from Preston in January, so let him go for the sake of his career.

TYLER: Loan him out, see how he goes.

VERDICT: Split (Dump/Keep and loan)

MIDFIELDERS

Fabinho (27, 2023)

OGDEN: Keep and extend. Simply have to secure Fabinho to a long-term contract because of his performances and also his relative youth in comparison to the majority of his midfield teammates.

TYLER: Keep and extend. A hugely important member of the team.

VERDICT: Keep

Naby Keita (26, 2023)

TYLER: Offload. If you can get £30m plus, that's a good deal. Injuries have stopped him becoming the player he should have been for Liverpool.

OGDEN: Agree. He's been a big disappointment at Anfield and even though he is 26, has had more than enough chances to prove his worth.

VERDICT: Dump (estimated fee: £25-30m)

Keita's injuries prevented him from being an impact player for the Reds, but he could still be a transfer target for top clubs around Europe. Peter Powell/Pool via Getty Images

Georginio Wijnaldum (30, 2021)

TYLER: Looks like he's off as a free agent, but I would keep him if there was any possible chance of doing so.

VERDICT: Keep, but probably too late

Thiago Alcantara (30, 2024)

OGDEN: Keep. Had a mixed first season at Anfield, but was impressive during the final weeks, so maybe he has turned the corner.

TYLER: No choice but to keep him. Had an uneven first season, but he plays passes nobody else can in this squad.

VERDICT: Keep

Curtis Jones (20, 2025)

TYLER: Keep. Settled on a long-term contract.

VERDICT: Keep

Jordan Henderson (30, 2023)

OGDEN: A year ago, I said his rights should be sold due to his age and injuries, but although he has had an injury-interrupted season, Henderson's importance has been highlighted during his absence. So I've now done a 180-degree turn and believe his influence off the pitch more than merits him staying and potentially earning a new deal.

TYLER: It's an emotional choice, but I would reward him with an extension. The value of his leadership is huge.

VERDICT: Keep

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (27, 2023)

TYLER: Let him go. Tough one, but not had enough games. Maybe get £20m for him.

OGDEN: He didn't play enough games last season, but he's still only 27 and, with Wijnaldum going and possibly Keita too, I don't think Liverpool can afford to let Oxlade-Chamberlain go.

VERDICT: Split (Dump/Keep)