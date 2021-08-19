Liverpool condemned anti-gay chants aimed at Norwich City's Billy Gilmour last weekend. Mark Leech/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has urged fans to stop singing anti-gay chants after sections of the club's supporters shouted homophobic abuse aimed at Norwich City's Billy Gilmour last weekend.

Liverpool condemned the "offensive and inappropriate" chants aimed at midfielder Gilmour, who is on loan from Chelsea, during Saturday's 3-0 win at Carrow Road.

Klopp met with the Kop Outs! LGBT group founder Anton Hysen in a video posted to the club's social media on Thursday and described the chanting as hurtful and a "waste of time."

"I never understand why would you sing a song that is against something in a football stadium," Klopp said. "Actually, I think it's easy -- it's easy to decide not to sing the song anymore. It's not necessary.

"It obviously makes supporters in our own fan group uncomfortable. And for our supporters group and me that means done.

"I can imagine now that there are people out there now thinking 'Oh come on, it's only winding them up,' but that's a problem.

"We can decide now: This is not our song anymore. I don't want to hear it anymore for so many reasons.

"I hear in the stadium when they sing Bobby Firmino, Mo Salah [chants], obviously You'll Never Walk Alone. That gives you goosebumps, that gives you a push. The other songs are completely a waste of time."

Liverpool next face Burnley at Anfield in the Premier League on Saturday.