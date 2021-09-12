Harvey Elliott was hurt in Liverpool's Premier League game vs. Leeds. Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

Liverpool have been dealt an injury blow after Harvey Elliott was hurt during the Premier League game against Leeds United on Sunday.

The game was halted shortly before the hour when Elliott, who has become a member of Liverpool's first-team this season, was hurt in a challenge by Leeds player Pascal Struijk.

The 18-year-old was about to be substituted for Jordan Henderson when he was injured.

The Liverpool physios were on the pitch before referee Craig Pawson could stop play, while TV pictures showed Mohamed Salah visibly upset by the injury and Jurgen Klopp remonstrating about the severity of the challenge.

Pawson sent off Struijk for the incident shortly before Elliott departed on a stretcher.

Elliott joined Liverpool from Fulham in 2019 and impressed on loan at Blackburn Rovers last season.